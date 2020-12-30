Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,834 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

EFT opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

