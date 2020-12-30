Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryerson by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

