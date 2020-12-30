Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ryerson by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

