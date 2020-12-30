Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $444.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 996.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.