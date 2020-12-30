Ryan M. Zink Buys 4,688 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink bought 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,157.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,099.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.