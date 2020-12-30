Ryan M. Zink Buys 4,688 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink bought 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,157.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,099.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,368. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

