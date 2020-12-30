Rupiah Token Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $830,530.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX.

