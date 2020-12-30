Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 2.5%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s share price was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 137,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 227,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter. Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUHN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ruhnn in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ruhnn by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ruhnn by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

