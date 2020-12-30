RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $83,002.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,168.29 or 0.97212654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 546 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

