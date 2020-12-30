RPICoin (RPI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. RPICoin has a total market cap of $28,008.52 and approximately $26.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, RPICoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,043,691,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,679,789 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

