Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.39

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.39 and traded as high as $121.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 4,186,183 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.39.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

