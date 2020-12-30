Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE:ROOT)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 58,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 53,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

