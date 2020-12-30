Robotina (ROX) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Robotina has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Robotina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00598234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00173172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.