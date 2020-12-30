Robert L. Schrader Sells 3,559 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PAYX opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
