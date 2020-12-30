Robert L. Schrader Sells 3,559 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PAYX opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

