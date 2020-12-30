RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,401 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 327,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,953,000 after buying an additional 240,729 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,230,000 after purchasing an additional 401,236 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 74,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,832,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $328,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,461 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,256,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $145,492,000 after purchasing an additional 909,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

