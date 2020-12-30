Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 73.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.