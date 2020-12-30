Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 575,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.