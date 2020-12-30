Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Rexford Industrial Realty also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 361,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.