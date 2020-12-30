Reviewing Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -1,589.07% -21.87% -16.65% Centrus Energy 15.81% -10.64% 7.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 38.24%. Centrus Energy has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.30%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $5.86 million 91.98 -$37.98 million ($0.40) -10.63 Centrus Energy $209.70 million 1.37 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -9.39

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

