Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $527.89

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $527.89 and traded as high as $532.40. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) shares last traded at $526.20, with a volume of 2,067,520 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.89. The stock has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

