Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.50

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $83.35, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.75.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.