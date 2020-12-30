RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00281484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.61 or 0.01996496 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

