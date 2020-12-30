ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $155,374.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,943.53 or 0.99449358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028146 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00362482 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00543620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00130075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00033792 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

