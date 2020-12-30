RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 717,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 560,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a market cap of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.