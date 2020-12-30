Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 1,276 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

