Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total transaction of C$57,196.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,263,688.65.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total transaction of C$57,891.90.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total transaction of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total transaction of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total transaction of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total transaction of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total transaction of C$77,109.60.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,990.60.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$70,994.40.

Shares of REAL opened at C$19.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.11. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

