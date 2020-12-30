(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RDS.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on (RDS.B) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

(RDS.B) stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. (RDS.B) has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $62.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.86.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

