Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to expand through acquisitions and global diversification are expected to continue to aid the top line. Moreover, given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Continuously increasing operating expenses, mainly due to higher compensation costs, are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.89.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

