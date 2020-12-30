Rarible Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $573,786.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00188870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00588589 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00313310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

