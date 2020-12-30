Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 7%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,154,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 161,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

The firm has a market cap of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of Ra Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

