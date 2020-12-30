R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 8.4%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20. 1,358,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,145,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
See Also: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.