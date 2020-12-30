R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 8.4%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20. 1,358,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,145,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

