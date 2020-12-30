Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Acquires C$10,807.50 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent acquired 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,849,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$800,167.50.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Roger Dent bought 148,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

