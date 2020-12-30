QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.13 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $228,090.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00290435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

