Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 231,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 107,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

QST has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial downgraded Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$67.06 million and a P/E ratio of 600.00.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

