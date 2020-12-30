Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 17.8% Higher

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price traded up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 12,615,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 4,951,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 12.87%.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
