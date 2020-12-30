Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 17.8% Higher

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price traded up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 12,615,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 4,951,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

