QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0051

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $5.60. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $32.61 million and $1.70 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.