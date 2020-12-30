Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 511,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 351,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

In related news, Director John S. Shiely acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 85.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.