Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lowered by Truist Securiti

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

EOG opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

