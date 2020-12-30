Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.91

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and traded as high as $23.26. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.10.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

