Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 126.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00008060 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $365,630.47 and approximately $5,920.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

