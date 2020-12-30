Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Critical Analysis

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. MVC Capital pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVC Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

13.5% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -120.96% 5.22% 3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

MVC Capital has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and MVC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.29 $16.32 million $0.65 14.03

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

