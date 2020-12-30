Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

PRVB stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

