Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.