ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.92. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

