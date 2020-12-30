ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.03

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 91803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

