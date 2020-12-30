ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.28. 55,691,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 29,253,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

