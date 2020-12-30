Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Several analysts have commented on PRMW shares. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

PRMW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

