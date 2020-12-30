Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 99,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 341,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

