Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Up 6.5%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 164,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 56,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

