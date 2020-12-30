PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $8,390.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,687.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $736.37 or 0.02659537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00472616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.01284401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00578999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00239835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,377,525 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

