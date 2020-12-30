Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) PT Raised to $2.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

PTMN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.25. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.